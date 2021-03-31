Weasley Twins Feature In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite April Events

The delays that plagued Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in March won't be a worry in April. Niantic has already announced the full events happening in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in April 2021 including a two-part Weasley-themed Brilliant Event, two Adversaries events, and, as per usual, the monthly Community Day.

The full details for April 2021's events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite were announced today on the official blog:

April Adversaries Event 1: Friday, April 2 at 11 a.m. PT–Monday, April 5 at 11 a.m. PT Prepare to engage in combat against all three Ancient Dragons! Players Level 4 to Level 14 will be able to access a special Baruffio's Spotlight Event during this time!

Personally, as a player in the 30s, I'm a little jealous here! I could certainly use some Baruffio's action. In any case, it'll be fun to see more Dragon content.

A Weasley Predicament Brilliant Event Part 1: Monday, April 5 at 11 a.m. PT–Monday, April 12 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from Brilliant Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes including Puking Pastilles Display and Proprietor George Weasley.

The narrative in these Brilliant Events has gotten quite interesting. Of course, it makes sense that April would have a joke-themed Brilliant Event, but the current March 2021 Brilliant Event hints at a darkness to come due to Harry Potter's refusal to bend a knee to the Unforgivable. I wonder if there will be a somewhat dark undertone to this seemingly cheery event?

April Adversaries Event 2: Monday, April 12 at 11 a.m. PT–Thursday, April 15 at 11 a.m. PT Gain more combat experience and rematch against Aragog and the Basilisk! Players Level 4 to Level 14 will be able to access a special Baruffio's Spotlight Event during this time!

Ah, it looks like this Adversaries event will lean heavily on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, featuring two major foes from J. K. Rowling's second novel in the beloved series.

April Community Day: All day Saturday, April 17 from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time Look for Owl Lecturn, Portrait of a Wild Boar, and more from Wizarding Challenges.

As more details come regard this day, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report.

A Weasley Predicament Brilliant Event Part 2: Monday, April 19 at 11 a.m. PT–Monday, April 26 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Burrow Kitchen, including Weasley Clock and Proprietor Fred Weasley.

Personally, I'm preparing for some emotional content in the dialogue here. We've seen Harry Potter: Wizards Unite address major parts of the characters' lives after the events of the final book in the series, so I'm confident that this event will address Fred's tragic death and how it's impacted George's life.