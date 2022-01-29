Welcome To Elk Will Launch On Switch & Linux On February 10th

Danish-based indie game developer and publisher Triple Topping revealed this week that Welcome To Elk will be released next month. This is one of those oddball titles that hits all the right buttons when it comes to design and storytelling that, while completely weird, kinda draws you in over time. It feels like a slice of '90s Nickelodeon was turned into a game. You can check out the latest trailer below as it will be getting launched on February 10th for both PC on Linux and the Nintendo Switch.

Welcome To Elk, an adventure game set on a fictional island stitched together with true stories and tall tales, and inhabited by the people who lived them. You play as Frigg, a young carpenter trading their busy life in the city for an apprenticeship in a small town. When she arrives in Elk, Frigg worries that the slower pace of life will be boring (they don't even have the internet), but quickly discovers nothing could be further from the truth!

The stories reflect the drama of our lives, on Elk it's known that humour, love and death go hand in hand. Life may seem hard sometimes, but it is always followed by laughter. On Elk, you will meet weird and wonderful characters – people whom the world has either ignored or forgotten. Follow their ups and downs, their odd drinking rituals and their unique ways of tackling whatever life throws at them. Help your new friends on Elk through playful mini games. All games are uniquely tailored to underline the story and the mood of the game. We value the importance of storytellers, those who carry the tales of others and share them. That's why, in Elk, you will also meet the living storytellers who inspired us to make this game.

The stories in Welcome to Elk, are told by the people who we know and/or were there when the events took place. All are told from memory. The way they are used both on our webpage and in the game is true to the core story but everything like names, locations and other details are changed, renamed and often re-framed to protect the real people behind them, therefore, we call them tall tales. The stories are not one to one like you would experience in true crime for example. They are rewritten and combined to one linear narrative. Characters may play a role in one story where they where not a part of originally and only us who designed it will ever know – or come close to the real truth of the stories.