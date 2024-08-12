Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: TTRPG, Welcome To Night Vale

Welcome to Night Vale TTRPG To Seek Funding In October

The popular podcast Welcome to Night Vale is getting its own TTRPG system, which will enter crowdfunding at the start of October

Article Summary Renegade Game Studios to launch BackerKit campaign for Welcome to Night Vale TTRPG on October 1, 2024.

Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game uses the Essence20 system for a unique desert-town adventure.

Players can explore Night Vale as pre-generated characters or create their own citizens with the TTRPG rules.

Co-creators Joseph Fink and Jeffrey are excited to expand Night Vale with fan-made stories and adventures.

Renegade Game Studios has announced that Welcome to Night Vale will be getting its own TTRPG, but first, they need some crowdfunding. The team will launch a BackerKit campaign on October 1, 2024, with the goal of fully funding the game for production ahead of its release, which doesn't have a set date yet. In case you weren't aware of the game yet, the Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game is a complete TTRPG that is powered by the Essence20 Roleplaying System, where you will be able to explore the streets of the dusty desert town that seems to be between parallel dimensions, levels of enlightenment, and points in the spacetime continuum. We have more info and a couple of quotes about the game for you below as we wait for more info to come.

Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game

With the Welcome to Night Vale Roleplaying Game, players will find everything they need to embark on exciting adventures in Night Vale. Players can portray a pre-generated character or create their very own citizen. The game will include all the rules and guidelines you need to fully immerse yourself in the world of Night Vale.

"Joseph and Jeffrey have created a fantastic world full of vibrant characters, mystery, and rich engaging stories. Roleplayers around the world have long been fans of the series and we're excited to now allow them to have their own adventures in the world of Night Vale." said Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher at Renegade.

"For over a decade, Jeffrey and I have been building the world of Night Vale with our podcast, touring live shows, and novels. Now we cannot wait for people to finally get to step into that world themselves, and start telling their own stories about a weird little desert town," said Night Vale co-creator Joseph Fink.

