We're A Week Away From Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Pre-release

It's about that time! Pre-release events for Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, the next main expansion, will be happening at participating local game stores in just one week. Tournament stores that aren't actively holding events will still in many cases remain eligible to sell Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes to customers on Saturday, June 5th, ahead of set's official release on Friday, June 18th.

Here's what the Pokémon TCG says will be in the Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Build & Battle Box:

The Prerelease format allows you to construct and compete with a 40-card deck with four Prize cards set aside at the start of play. It's a perfect opportunity to dive into the expansion by playing some quick matches and begin developing strategies ahead of the expansion's release. Each Build & Battle Box includes a 23-card Evolution pack featuring key cards from current and prior sets, including one of four unique foil promo cards. You also get four Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Chilling Reign booster packs and a deck-building tip sheet.

Find participating locations here.

The promo cards have yet to be announced, so expect information on that to drop any day now. These will be Black Star Promos that feature the Chilling Reign logo printed on the holofoil. Now, whichever Pokémon will appear on these promos… well, that's anybody's guess.

Ahead of this pre-release on June 4th, I will post an early Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign booster box opening and review right here on Bleeding Cool to give our readers a taste of what this set has to offer. I can let you know right now, though, that this is likely to be a very sought-after set due to the Alternate Arts and Secret Rares. The set focuses on the new Legendary Calyrex in its Shadow Rider and Ice Rider forms as well as the Galarian versions of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news!