Western Digital & Activision Collaborate On Call Of Duty Drives

Western Digital has partnered up with Activision to release a special set of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War branded WD Black drives. The company will be releasing all three of these in December, offering you a chance to get some branded wears for two external drives, one standard 2TB and one SSD with 1TB, as well as an internal SSD with 1TB. You can read about all three below along with their pricing as we patiently wait for a proper release date.

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition P10 Game Drive: The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their compatible console or PC, by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Free with purchase, gamers will receive a voucher for 1,100 Call of Duty points that can be redeemed for items within the game. This special edition drive will be available in a 2TB model and retails for $109.99 MSRP.

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition P50 Game Drive SSD: The WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD provides PC and compatible consoles with insanely high read speeds so players spend less time waiting to get back in the game and more time actually playing. Gamers who purchase this drive will also receive a voucher for 2,400 Call of Duty points that can be redeemed for items within the game. This special edition drive will be available in a 1TB model and retails for $249.99 MSRP.

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition SN850 NVMe SSD (1TB): This high-performance future-ready product reduces game load times and transfers files faster than the previous generation. Powered by next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD delivers smoother loading of applications, allowing users to boot up quickly. Free with purchase is 2,400 Call of Duty points that can be redeemed for items within the game. This special edition drive will be available in a 1TB non-heatsink model for $239.99 MSRP.