Western Digital Announces SanDisk Pokémon MicroSD Card Series

Get ready to upgrade your Nintendo Switch memory with a Pokémon twist, as three new microSD cards are coming from SanDisk

Western Digital has announced a brand new set of storage devices with a twist, as they've partnered with The Pokémon Company for three new SanDisk microSD card designs. As you can see here, they have three different cards with different size capacities, As you can choose between Pikachu, Gengar, and Snorlax. All of these have been designed to work specifically with the Nintendo Switch for easy game storage and memory, but you can probably also use them for other storage options. We have more info below as they are currently on sale via their website for various prices (depending on the size you want).

SanDisk Pokémon microSD Cards

Built for the popular Nintendo Switch Systems, the SanDisk Pokémon microSD cards allow users to add games to their libraries instead of doing the extra work of downloading, deleting, and re-downloading games to make more space. The unique design of the SanDisk Pokémon card series captures the likeness of iconic Pokémon first discovered in the Kanto region of the Pokémon world, making these cards a must-have for fans across the globe. The SanDisk microSD cards are licensed cards for the Nintendo Switch Systems. The new cards provide handheld gamers with ultra-reliable SanDisk brand performance driven by custom Flash Management Techniques, which means gameplay stays uninterrupted. With up to 100MB/s read speeds and up to 90MB/s write speeds, gamers can enjoy moving onto the next level seamlessly.

"We're excited to bring new and unique memory cards to the Pokémon community through our continued partnership with Nintendo," said Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Products & Strategic Partnerships, Western Digital. "For more than 28 years, the Pokémon brand has captured and continues to capture the hearts and minds of gamers and fans globally. Together, we are helping fans get the most out of their gaming experience."

