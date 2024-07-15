Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games, Western Digital | Tagged: WD_Black

Western Digital Debuts 8TB WD_Black SN850X SSD

Western Digital has released a new 8TB version of the WD_Black SN850X SSD, perfect for gamers who have larger than normal libraries.

Article Summary Western Digital unveils 8TB WD_Black SN850X SSD for gamers in need of massive storage.

Top speeds of 7,300MB/s with optional heatsink for sustained high performance.

WD_Black Dashboard enhances gaming with Game Mode 2.0 and drive health monitoring.

Supports Microsoft DirectStorage, reducing load times for a seamless gaming experience.

Western Digital has revealed the latest addition to the WB_Black line with the new SN850X Sold State Drive, now available in 8TB. The primary kick for this one is the space available, as 8TB provides gamers with a ton of memory to hold some of the higher-capacity titles. Which at the rate AAA titles are being made to be over 80GB these days, that amount of data piles up quickly. We have the full details on the new SSD model below as this version is going for about $850.

WD_Black SN850X SSD

Crush load times and slash throttling, lagging, and texture pop-ins with the WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD. Available in capacities of 1TB up to 8TB, this gaming drive is built for top-tier performance. With 7,300MB/s speeds (1TB – 4TB models) and a heatsink option to maintain performance, you can enjoy your favorite games without worrying about lag. Plus, the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) can automatically turn on Game Mode 2.0 features. The WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD delivers a smooth, fast experience —and the innovations that let you compete at your absolute peak. Gain the Ultimate Gaming Edge: Insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s (1TB – 4TB models) deliver top-tier performance with ridiculously short load times — for the elite gaming experience you've been waiting for.

Insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s (1TB – 4TB models) deliver top-tier performance with ridiculously short load times — for the elite gaming experience you've been waiting for. Heatsink for the Win: All capacities have an optional heatsink version that's not only eye-catching, but also helps your rig maintain peak performance through your most intense gaming sessions.

All capacities have an optional heatsink version that's not only eye-catching, but also helps your rig maintain peak performance through your most intense gaming sessions. More Room for More Games: Capacities up to 8TB built with Western Digital TLC 3D NAND, means you get to keep more games at the ready — and get into the action even faster.

Capacities up to 8TB built with Western Digital TLC 3D NAND, means you get to keep more games at the ready — and get into the action even faster. Do more with WD_BLACK Dashboard: The downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) monitors your drive's health, lets you customize your RGB lighting, and, exclusively on the SN850X SSD, enables Game Mode 2.0 to transform your gaming experience.

The downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) monitors your drive's health, lets you customize your RGB lighting, and, exclusively on the SN850X SSD, enables Game Mode 2.0 to transform your gaming experience. Future-Forward Features: The WD_BLACK SN850X SSD boasts a powerful suite of features, including Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management.

The WD_BLACK SN850X SSD boasts a powerful suite of features, including Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management. DirectStorage Supported: Improve load times and get precious time back with Microsoft DirectStorage technology.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!