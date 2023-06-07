Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games, Western Digital | Tagged: WD_Black, Western Digital

Western Digital Reveals New WD_BLACK Models For Xbox & PlayStation

Check out the new designs for WD_BLACK for PlayStation and Xbox as Western Digital have new options for console players.

Western Digital has expanded its line of WD_BLACK storage drive models as they have new designs for the Xbox Series X|S and the PS5. The first model is the WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe for PS5, which is a self-instillation drive that provides extra memory and top speeds for games loaded to it, without requiring any major overhauls to the console or additional plug-ins taking up USB ports. The design comes in three models as you can choose between 1TB ($150), 2TB ($230), and 4TB ($550). The other is the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox, which uses the console-specific storage port on the back of the console for additional memory. It only comes in one option at the moment, as you can get 1TB for $80. We got info on both designs below.

Officially licensed for the PlayStation 5 console, the WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 consoles allows you to store more titles with worry-free installation. Instantly expand up to 4TB of storage to hold more of your favorite games. With an optimized heatsink built specifically for the PS5 M.2 slot, you won't need to worry about compatibility. Store and play more titles on the drive that's officially tested and licensed for your PS5 console so you can keep gaming with confidence. With an exclusive heatsink design featuring the PlayStation logo and optimized for the PlayStation 5 console's M.2 slot, installation and setup are worry-free.

With up to 4TB capacity, your PlayStation 5 console has the additional space to store up to 100 games, so you still have room for the next big title. Take advantage of irrational PCIe Gen4 NVMe speeds up to 7,300MB/s read, and 6,600MB/s2 write (2TB and 4TB model) for a responsive and seamless gaming experience. Experience uninterrupted gameplay with a heatsink that keeps your drive running cool and reliability that you can only get from a brand you trust. Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer or remove games from your console with tested and approved storage for your PS5 console.

WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox

The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers similar performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage. As game file sizes grow, capacities from 512GB to 1TB1 let you keep more of today's top titles installed and ready to go. This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don't have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install. The expansion card's slick, industrial aesthetics deliver the cool factor that WD_BLACK is known for and fit in perfectly with your Xbox console. Unlike solutions where you have to transfer the Xbox Series X|S games back and forth to the console, the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card lets you keep games ready to play. The expansion card is Quick Resumecompatible, allowing you to suspend your current game, play a different game, then come back to the first game as if you never stopped.

The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers similar performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage for a seamless experience with your favorite games. Games are getting bigger, eating up more storage. Capacities from 512GB to 1TB1 let you keep more of those titles installed and ready to fire up at a moment's notice. This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don't have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install.

