What Board Games To Play For Some Halloween Fun

Looking for something to play tonight with Halloween on a weekday? We have a few spooky suggestions for tabletop and board game lovers.

Whenever Halloween is on a weekday, that can be a drag because you've already partied on the weekend, and that leaves only minimal time to hang out with people while giving out candy to kids. (And adults being kids to this day!) So, if you're planning a small get-together tonight to have some Halloween fun and you're not sure what you might be doing beyond monitoring the door, we have a few suggestions of some board games you can go pick up right now and play this evening.

One of the coolest and most surprising to come out of the past year has been Scream: The Game from Funko Games. Released only a couple of months ago, you play out a scenario in which you and your friends are trying to play out several scenes (which might be a little familiar to those who have enjoyed the franchise) while trying to stay alive. The game has a couple of cool elements in which you'll be working as a team to complete the game and make sure none of you become the next victim. The game works with a mobile app where Ghostface will call you and taunt you in various ways, forcing you into situations where you have to lose all your cards, or worse, find yourself at the end of his knife. If any of you die, the game is over and Ghostface wins. Its a really fun title for up to eight people and we highly recommend it.

The latest addition to the Disney Villainous lineup, this new expansion adds one of the more beloved Halloween-themed films into the game, as you get to play as Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas in his quest to dethrone Jack Skelleington. The box gives you a specific token for the character, as well as cards and more for you to play through his role. If you love the movie and own the primary game, this is a must-have, as you will attempt to overthrow the Pumpkin King.

The latest addition to the Horrified series of games, Ravensburger has released this new edition that brings some of the most terrifying Greek monsters to life, as mythology runs the board. The game puts you in a scenario where all of these monsters have escaped Pandora's Box, which includes Medusa, Cerberus, the Minotaur, Chinmera, a Siren, and the Basilisk. It will be up to you and your party to overcome the challenges of taking on random monsters every game at various skill levels, depending on how well you know the game and how many players you're working with. If you've ever played the other versions, it works roughly the same way, although there are a few changes here and there to keep the gameplay fresh without just making a copy of those titles. Highly recommend if you're looking for a challenge as a group!

Another pop culture title from Funko Games, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Slaughterhouse takes the familiar settings and characters from the original film and puts you in the middle of the carnage. In another group game, one of you will play the deranged group of cannibals, the Sawyer family, as you stalk and hunt down the rest of the players trying to escape the farm. It almost plays a little like the recent video game release by Gun Media; however, there are more interactive elements to it that will keep everyone on their toes, as whoever is in charge of the family has multiple ways of messing with players and forcing them to make tough choices. That said, those trying to escape have their own ways of eluding them to their eventual escape. A fun title for up to five people.

If you're looking to pre-plan for a haunting game night and can't do Tuesday, might we recommend Maestro Media's Sally Face: Strange Nightmares. The game brings in the characters and setting from the Sally Face video game as you play episodes centered around the familiar characters. You'll roll special customized dice to play several different actions in an attempt to solve one of the mysteries in the game. However, as you play, the Red-Eyed Demon is slowly making you lose your sanity, as you'll have to also stop the cultists from unleashing his powers. The game was fully funded on Kickstarter and is now up for pre-order. So if you can't do a game night tonight, you can certainly plan for one later.

Finally, one last title from Funko Games as they released a special board game edition of the Alfred Hitchcock classic, Rear Window. Now, playing the game through the normal movie would be a bit predictable at this point, so this version has you still playing as Jeff and Lisa looking on at your neighbors from across the way, as you spy on everyone to see what they're doing. Is someone committing murder? Or covering up a secret? It will be up to you to see what everyone is doing as they live their lives in this city block, carrying on as if nothing is happening. This one was one of the more intriguing titles as it had a sense of mystery as we played it. If you love classic whodunnit type titles, this is a must for you.

