What Comes In Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Gift Box 2022?

Last year, Bandai released a special Dragon Ball Super Card Game reprint set called Mythic Booster in two products: a booster box and a Gift Collection that came with a deck box and card sleeves. When Dragon Ball Super Card Game announced Gift Collection 2022, some wondered if there would be a second Mythic Booster or another kind of special set to go with this box. It turns out that there will not be a special set for the Gift Collection this year. Instead, this year's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gift Collection will include booster packs of the latest main series set, Zenkai Series – Fighter's Ambition, in addition to some unique extras.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gift Collection 2022 will include:

Five booster packs of Zenkai Series – Fighter's Ambition

One of three possible Alternate Art cards exclusive to this product including: Dormant Potential Unleashed featuring Piccolo in his standard and Potential Unleashed forms Difference of Status featuring Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 Forbidden Power featuring the Red Ribbon Army as depicted in the summer 2022 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film

66 card sleeves exclusive to this product featuring an image of Ultra Instinct Goku

One exclusive Deck Case

One exclusive Z-Deck Sleeves of three possible types including art featuring: Golden Frieza and Super Saiyan Blue Goku Super Saiyan Gogeta and Legendary Super Saiyan Broly Gohan Beast using the artwork from the Fighter's Ambition SCR



Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. It has already been released in booster boxes, booster packs, and Premium Pack Sets. It is likely that the Gift Collection, which should be either in stores now or on its way (if you collect this hobby, you know how it is), will be the last Fighter's Ambition product as we are likely to see Bandai begin to tease the next expansion soon, as that is set for a February 2023 release.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.