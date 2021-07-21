What Next? A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Board Game, Out In August

Tabletop game design company Big Potato Games has announced the upcoming release of What Next?, a "Choose Your Own Adventure"-style board game. The game is billed as being the first tabletop game of this style that utilizes physical challenges of manual dexterity. This aspect of the game adds a twist to the concept of the typical adventure game.

In What Next?, players must choose the path they take and, in doing so, complete a series of challenges that require manual dexterity in order to accomplish. Losing a challenge raises the stakes of the game as a whole by forcing you to add a piece to the "Tower of Peril", an increasingly tall tower that you can't afford to let fall. If it does, the game is over and everyone loses.

You can watch a video tutorial of the game on YouTube by clicking here.

This game aims to keep players quite engaged and focused on getting through the paths presented to them. Some of the challenges that this game poses include a player blowing on a card to make it fly across the table, or catch a game piece before it falls onto the floor. However, due to the dextrous nature of the demands of What Next?, it may not be suitable for those with challenges revolving around fine motor skills. However, the game looks quite fun for a group to play otherwise!

Big Potato Games has announced that this August, What Next? will be hitting the Amazon storefront and will be sold at a price point of $50.00 USD. What do you think about this game? Does manual dexterity have a niche in the world and industry of tabletop gaming? Let us know your thoughts about that in the comments below!