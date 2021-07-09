What The Golf? Launches Major Update On Nintendo Switch Early

Indie developer studio Triband announced today that they have released an update for What The Golf? on Nintendo Switch a bit early. In what they say is an accidental release, but we're not buying it, you now have access on the Switch to over 120 new levels to play your heart out on. Some of them bring simple and to the point, while others will basically hurt your brain trying to figure out what you need to do to end the round with a birdie. We have the complete rundown from the developers for you down below along with the latest trailer for the game in case you want a preview of what's to come.

The update for the golf game for people who hate golf released yesterday in an act of wild and reckless button pressing, and the team has just noticed which is why you're only getting this press release now! The massive update contains three majorly awesome packs that have previously been released on the Steam and Apple Arcade version of the game: Sporty Sports Pack, the It's Snowtime Pack and a Challenge mode. The update also contains a bunch of new fixes and optimizations for Nintendo Switch. In summary, there's a little something for everyone in this update. Sporty Sports! 30 new sporty levels

All new sports gone wrong: Weightlifting golf, Cycling golf, Hurdles golf, and more!

Copyright-compliant references to the Olympics It's Snowtime! 30 new Extra COOL levels and lots of jokes

Silly adventure about finding that frozen pizza in the back of the freezer

Frozen peas, pizzas, and popsicles Challenge Mode! Content for the people who are actually good at golf!

Harder version of all your favorite levels, plus a few new ones

Leaderboards

