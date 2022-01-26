What Will Be The Chase Card Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars?

We are now less than one month away from the official release date of the next Pokémon TCG set. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, the first English-language set of 2022 and the ninth under the SwSh banner, will be released on February 25th, 2022 with pre-release taking place the weekend of February 12th. As this set gets closer, let's take a look at cards from Japanese Pokémon TCG sets that may appear within to determine what the chase card… or chase cards… of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars will be.

Charizard V Alternate Art: It has been confirmed via popularly known leaks that this card will be in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. I personally believe that this will be the most sought-after card in the set. Alternate Arts are the current fan-favorite and Charizard cards have been the most popular chase since Base Set. This, to me, is a no-brainer. But there are certainly other cards that may be up there as well. Inclusion in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars: Confirmed

Arceus V Alternate Art: The God of Pokémon on an Alt Art? I could see this being a big draw for fans. This is one that I believe will go for quite a high value when the set launches but that it will eventually drop off to a more reasonable price. Inclusion in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars: Unconfirmed but almost certainly included

Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare: I would bet that this is the second biggest hit in the set. Rainbow Rare Charizards, as a rule, surpass the $100 and often $200 mark. Just look at Champion's Path and Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows. While I think the Alternate Art will surpass it in value, make no mistake — this is going to be a huge chase for Pokémon TCG collectors. Inclusion in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars: Confirmed

Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: This, I believe, will surpass Arceus Alt Art. It mixes up a concoction of rarity, playability, and popularity of Pokémon. Inclusion in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars: Unconfirmed but almost certainly included

Acerola's Premonition Full Art Trainer Supporter and Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter: Acerola is from VMAX Climax and Marnie is from Start Deck 100 in Japan, both of which are being partly adapted by this set. If these make it in, they will be the Trainers to pull. Sorry, Cynthia! Inclusion in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars: Unconfirmed

Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare: What a card. That's all I got. What a card. If this makes it in, it's my chase card due to the way it takes a normally spooky Pokémon to create a cute, positive image. Leaks have confirmed that the Trainer Gallery subset will include the Mimikyu V Character Super Rare, so it would make a lot of sense for this to show up, too. Inclusion in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars: Unconfirmed but very likely

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare: Pikachu VMAXes reign supreme and if this is included in the Trainer Gallery, it's likely to be the hit of the subset. Inclusion in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars: Unconfirmed

Pikachu VMAXes reign supreme and if this is included in the Trainer Gallery, it's likely to be the hit of the subset.