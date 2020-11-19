When The Past Was Around Will Hit Consoles In Mid-December

Toge Productions and developer Mojiken will be bringing their indie game When The Past Was Around to all three consoles. This one is a lovely little puzzle adventure title that has more to do with self-discovery than just getting to the end of the game. This is one of those games that feels more like mental comfort food than anything else. Its been out since September on Steam, but now console players can experience it as it will be released on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch on a yet to be confirmed mid-December date. Check out the screenshots and trailer below, along with a description of the game.

The game offers a wordless yet profound narrative experience and features heart-wrenching moments to move players of all ages. When the Past was Around invites gamers to gather clues, solve puzzles and unravel secrets buried deep within the protagonist's memory. Award-winning violin music accompanies you as you explore Eda's world, as she re-traces the steps of her lost love within her memories. When The Past Was Around won the coveted Best Game Award at this year's Gamescom Indie Arena Booth. Original music, composed by Masdito "ittou" Bachtiar, also won Best Audio at this year's Taipei Game Show Indie Game Award. Pictures Paint a Thousand Words – Experience the game's story not through words or dialogue, but through beautifully hand-drawn art created by talented Indonesian artist, Brigitta Rena.

A Short, Sweet, Whimsical Journey – Explore a bittersweet tale between a girl and her love in disjointed rooms of memories through time.

Personal and Relatable – A game about overcoming the past and finding yourself.

Brain Teasing Puzzles – Solve intriguing puzzles to uncover the story.

Award-Winning Music – Atmospheric violin music accompanies you from moments of peace to heart-wrenching sadness.