Whirlight – No Time To Trip Announces New Free Demo

Whirlight – No Time To Trip will be getting an updated free demo this week ahead of Steam Next Fest happening later this month

Experience all-new content in the demo, rebuilt by Imaginarylab and co-publisher Vsoo Games.

Follow Hector’s time-traveling adventures alongside artist Margaret in a vibrant, hand-drawn world.

Fans of Day of the Tentacle and Sam & Max Hit the Road will love Whirlight’s humor and classic vibe.

Indie game developer and publisher Imaginarylab, along with co-publisher Vsoo Games, has confirmed an updated demo is coming out for Whirlight – No Time To Trip. The team has taken a hammer to the old one and is going to give players a brand-new experience with the demo that's already out, which they are releasing ahead of Steam Next Fest this month, so they can still be a part of the event. Along with the news came a new story trailer, which we have for you here, as the demo will be out on February 12.

Whirlight – No Time To Trip

Hector is weird. His brilliance is matched only by his misfortune, and so his every creation turns out to be a failure. But just when his creative streak seems to have run out, his most amazing idea ever knocks on his door. To finish his new invention, Hector will have to explore the suggestive Verice Bay. However, right on the verge of achieving his goal, more trouble arises: what was supposed to be the solution to all his problems turns out to be a leap into the unknown. Fortunately, this leads him to meet Margaret, a strong and determined artist, and a perfect traveling companion. Together, they will embark on a series of adventures through space and time amidst bizarre characters and unlikely situations until they foil an imminent threat that looms over the entire world.

This epic journey takes place in a universe where humor, fantasy, and time travel come together with breathtaking hand-drawn graphics. The game's fun, cartoony atmosphere is reminiscent of classics like Day of the Tentacle and Sam & Max Hit the Road, immersing you in a feat of color, bizarre situations, and hilarious dialogue. A must-play experience for lovers of graphic adventures and for anyone who enjoys unique and unforgettable gaming experiences!

