WhisperGames Announces October Night Games For Late October

The folks over at October Night Games announced with WhisperGames that they are releasing a new game of the same name. In a weird kind of development where they share the name of the game with their studio to make things a tad confusing, the Berlin-based indie developer has meshed several genres into a digital tabletop title. They have combined,m in their own words, "a procedurally generated narrative with strategy, social deduction, combat, and occult puzzles". You can play these games solo with AI players, or online with up to five friends. The game has been in the works for a couple of years as they decided to develop a title that both brings out the creepy vibes while also being a challenging game that will make you think you're playing a tabletop title made in the 1800's.

We got the trailer for you below along with a bit of a description that tries to encapsulate everything about the game in as simple as an explanation as possible. This one has the potential to be one of the next best games on Twitch if the right people delve into it. The game is currently set to be released on October 28th, 2020.

October Night Games is a digital tabletop game about witches, vampires, dark magic, unspeakable cults, dogs and cats. The game has a procedurally generated narrative and vintage hand-tinted silent movie aesthetics. Two groups of cultists confront each other: the Changers are summoning the Outer Gods, while the Keepers are trying to stop them. All cultists meet in a small town and prepare for the Final Ritual that takes place on Halloween's full moon. Each cultist has an animal familiar, and their combinations may differ from game to game, creating unpredictable alliances.