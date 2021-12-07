Tencent Games Launches New Publishing Label Called Level Infinite

Tencent Games has officially launched a brand new publishing label for video games this week which is going by the name Level Infinite. The company will have two offices as it will be based in both Amsterdam and Singapore, with staff working remotely around the world as well. It appears the company will be working with other developers to essentially provide support and services, as well as different froms of tech and production assistance. With a focus on "Games as a Service" (GaaS), local/global market, international publishing, and assistance in esports.

It already has established itself with four titles that have been released or announced in different ways and is tied to several companies already (mostly through Tencent's frequent purchasing of portions of companies over the past few years). You can check out some of the details below as we'll see how exactly they will start getting involved with newer games as they are released.

Level Infinite's initial publishing release slate includes NExT Studios' Synced: Off Planet for PC, Don't Starve: Newhome for mobile devices, titles from Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, TiMi Studio Group and several third-party developers, as well as fan favorites like Arena of Valor, with new and updated content. The Level Infinite lineup will be further bolstered with several studios self-publishing their own titles, including: Warhammer: Vermintide 2 from Fatshark, live now on PC and console, as well as Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, coming to PC and console next year

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt from Sharkmob, coming in 2022.

GTFO from 10 Chambers, now in Early Access on Steam

Previously announced Metal: Hellsinger coming to PC and console in 2022, along with a new game from Funcom debuting at The Game Awards "Level Infinite's launch represents the next stage in Tencent Games' evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand. We look forward to bringing gamers high-quality titles wherever and however they play," said Tencent Games Global CEO Michelle Liu.

