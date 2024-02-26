Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Encircle Games, Go Adventure Games, Wigged Out

Wigged Out Has Launched Into Steam's Early Access

Looking for a njew wacky party game with fun mechanics and competition? Wigged Out has been released in Early Access to play right now.

Article Summary Wigged Out, a wacky party game by Encircle Games, hits Steam Early Access.

Compete in minigames with quirky characters and special abilities in Wigged Out.

Dodgeball meets wild antics: use random items to win in outrageous ways.

Play Wigged Out with friends or bots, locally or online for non-stop entertainment.

Indie game developer Encircle Games and publisher Go Adventure Games have officially released their latest game, Wigged Out, for Steam in Early Access. This is an all-new wacky party game in which you will get dressed for the ball with some weird characters sporting fashionable wigs, all of whom come with special abilities. You'll then head off to compete in several minigames where you'll have to score goals as a team, using a combination of abilities and course objects to get the job done. We have the trailer here for you, along with more info, as you can play the game right now.

Wigged Out

Join the wig-flinging frenzy in Wigged Out! Toss your wig or other crazy items at opponents and collect an impressive assortment of wigs. Show off your wig-wielding skills! It's like dodgeball, but on an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster with ludicrousness. Brace yourself for a showdown against your rival school in this epic battle of balls, where the goal is to wrestle a gigantic ball into your rival's territory, and trust us, there are no rules in this playbook! Forget about the traditional methods of kicking, pushing, or throwing the Big Ball. In Wigged Out, it's all about scavenging for whatever random item you can get your hands on to set that behemoth in motion. And here's the kicker – if you accidentally miss the Big Ball, you'll discover that these items have a surprising talent for turning your opponents into human pinballs!

Picture this: send your foes soaring through the air with a perfectly timed explosive keg or give them a slapstick surprise with a rubber turkey to the face. These are just a taste of the hilariously wild strategies you can unleash in a match of Wigged Out. It's a no-holds-barred, anything-goes, laugh-until-your-wig-falls-off kind of game. Grab your quirkiest friends, and let's get this ball rolling! Play locally or online for non-stop fun. Add bots and banish loneliness!

