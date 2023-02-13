Wild Hearts Highlights Village Of Minato In Latest Trailer Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo have a new trailer for Wild Hearts as they show off a new location with the village of Minato.

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo dropped a new trailer this morning for Wild Hearts, showing off the village of Minato and everything you'll come across there. Minato basically serves as the centerpiece location for where you'll be based and return to throughout the game, with several villagers and pillars of the community on hand to help you out and make sure you're ready to take on whatever beasts may be in the wild. We got the trailer for you down below as the game will be released this Thursday, February 17th, 2023.

"Wild Hearts takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, that is now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono – altering their environment at the cost of citizens' lives. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region. In Wild Hearts, players journey through Azuma as a lone wolf or pack-hunt with up to two friends thanks to the game's co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and go on special missions while pack hunting, join other hunters in the world, or take on Kemono on their own."

"Wild Hearts is a unique twist on the hunting genre, where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in a seamless co-op. No one remembers why the Kemono began their rampage through a once-prosperous Azuma. Fueled by desperation, they wield the power of primal nature at its most destructive. For a while, it seemed that none could stand against their overwhelming might. But hope arrives in the form of a formidable hunter armed with deadly weapons and ancient technology called Karakuri that could turn the tide of battle."