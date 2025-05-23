Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: SunDust, Wild West General Store Simulator

Wild West General Store Simulator Announced For Steam Next Fest

Wild West General Store Simulator has confirmed it will have a free demo available during the next Steam Next Fest this June

Article Summary Wild West General Store Simulator launches a free demo during Steam Next Fest in June 2025.

Manage your own bustling frontier store, balancing stock, customer needs, and tight finances.

Barter with traders, grow your business, and hire helpers to create a thriving Wild West shop.

Customize your store and homestead, aiming to become the legendary shopkeeper of the Old West.

Indie game developer and publisher SunDust has confirmed that Wild West General Store Simulator will be a part of Steam Next Fest in June. The game will be like any other sim title of its kind, only this one will have you operating a shop in the Wild West in a bustling town, trying to rise in a new frontier. The game will have a free demo for the event running from June 9-16, 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Wild West General Store Simulator

Take a step back in time when the West was wilder than mustangs. Saddle up and get a taste of what it's like to own and run the granddaddy of nowadays' supermarkets with Wild West General Store Simulator. You're not only the shopkeep, but also the decorator, when you take care of your day-to-day business tryin' to keep your account afloat, the shelves stocked and the doors open. Wrangle inventory and deal with travellin' traders and fellow peddlers to keep your source of income from runnin' dry. Give your customers a shoppin' experience finer than Miss Molly's fried chicken – from when they enter your esteemed establishment to the final cling of the coin at the register. Happy customers will be back as sure as a fly on a cow pie.

With a darn fine economy model workin' under the surface, you'll need to make the right prices for your goods and keep a sharp eye on what the folks as well as regulars want, if you aim to line your pockets with gold before you close for the night – and walk to your beautiful home overlooking the town. Use them hard-earned bucks, fins and dixies to grow your store, bring in new products or beautify the place with a fresh lick o' paint. And if you grow tired of goin' all solo, hire yourself a helper, or two. Or three. Just remember – out here the customer's always right and money talks. Once the sun dips down, head back to your homestead, a place you can build up just the way you like. Kick off your boots, watch out for snakes and rest up for the long haul. As they say, New York wasn't built in a day, and before you know it, you're the most legendary storekeep this side of the great lakes.

