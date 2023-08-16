Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kwalee, Muse Games, Wildmender

Wildmender Announces Late September Release Date

Kwalee has confirmed this week that their desert gardening survival game Wildmender will be released for consoles and PC next month.

Indie game developer Muse Games and publisher Kwalee confirmed Wildmender will be released for PC and consoles in late September. The team has been teasing the desert gardening survival game for a minute now, as you'll be working with a tiny spring in the middle of nothing and working to turn a barren desert into a thriving ecosystem. All while trying to survive the creatures and dangers that live out here. Enjoy the latest trailer below, as the game will be released on September 28th.

"Wildmender is a game about bringing a deserted world back to life. Explore the vast desert, alone or with friends. Collect plants and bring them back to your garden to thrive. Craft new tools and use them to shape the earth and channel water to your plants. Delve into the mysteries of a fallen civilization and discover their magic. Befriend animals, and spirits, and seek out the gods to help you defend the land from the vicious wraiths who seek to corrupt it. It's up to you to save the world, one seed at a time. With the tools you crafted, set out to grow the little oasis in the middle of a vast desert into your own thriving garden. Plant seeds, dig canals, nurture your plants, craft useful and beautiful structures, harness magical essence, protect against the forces of nature, and more! You'll have plenty of space and choices to create the garden of your imagination. Acre by acre, you will reclaim the desert and reforest the world."

"Explore the desert around you. It is not as barren as you think! Forage for seeds and resources. Store them for a longer journey or bring them back to your garden; the choice is yours. Manage your food and water carefully as your journey through the dunes, the drained and salted sea, the poisoned canyons, and the cold and distant mountains. The farther you adventure, the greater the peril and rewards. Rare minerals, exotic plants, adorable creatures, and ancient spirits await your discovery. What happened to this world? How did everything go wrong? How did the life-draining wraiths corrupt the land? Journey to the temples of the gods, learn their stories, rediscover arcane magic, unlock powerful weapons, tools, and abilities to help you defeat the wraiths, free the gods, and breathe new life into the world. Invite up to 3 of your friends to your garden online! Work together to tend your flourishing garden. Share resources and survive together. Adventure with friends through the lonely desert. Fight together against dangerous wraiths. But don't forget, with more hands to garden, you'll have more mouths to feed!"

