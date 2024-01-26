Posted in: Games, Rocksteady Studios, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Ron Funches, suicide squad, will arnett

Will Arnett & Ron Funches Star In New Suicide Squad Game Trailer

WB Games released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Will Arnett and Ron Funches taking on the League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases on February 2, 2024 on major platforms.

The game can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op mode.

Post-launch content updates, including new missions and characters, will be free.

WB Games and Rocksteady Studios released a new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer this morning, as Will Arnett and Ron Funches take center stage for multiplayer fun. The trailer puts its own spin on teaming up with three other people to take on the iconic roles of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot as you take on a Justice League that's under the control of Brainiac. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released on February 2, 2024, for PS5, XSX|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Enjoyed as a solo or four-player online cooperative experience, the gameplay reveal provides an in-depth look at the multiplayer mayhem that can ensue, with each Squad member's unique traversal abilities and attacks on full display. Whether players gravitate towards Harley Quinn's wild acrobatics, King Shark's powerful leaping, Deadshot's aerial sharpshooting, or Captain Boomerang's lightning-fast speed force, each character delivers distinct skills specific to their brand of chaos. Furthermore, a behind-the-scenes featurette was released today with members of the Rocksteady Studios team expanding on the world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and going deeper on core game elements and characters, along with commentary on the process of taking the Squad out of Arkham Asylum and into the dynamic city of tomorrow that is Metropolis.

Additionally, the video touches on the studio's plans for new content after launch. On top of the massive story-driven campaign, vibrant open-world, and action-adventure shooter experience, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have post-launch content updates to expand the story with new missions and earnable characters, available at no cost. The game will also have a cosmetics-only battle pass system to earn new outfits, emotes, and other items to uniquely customize Squad members.

