Will Dragon Ball Super Card Game Release More Draft Boxes?

The latest episode of DBSCG Direct, the YouTube series that puts the developers of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game in touch with players and collectors, has now been released. In addition to showing off new card art, this episode addressed a product that has been missing from Bandai's release schedule for some time: Dragon Ball Super Card Game Draft Boxes.

DBSCG Direct Episode #3 sees developers Rokushi Suzuki and Yutero Tada show off new cards and answer questions from fans. A Dragon Ball Super Card Game fan wrote in to ask about the fan-favorite Draft Box product. They asked, "Will there be more Draft Boxes in the future? I want to draft with my friends. The fan and the community was given the following response in the YouTube video:

TADA: There hasn't been a new Draft Box in quite some time. But we haven't abandoned the idea completely. We're releasing a lot of new products right now so… SUZUKI: It can be tough to know what to buy when there's so many products out. TADA: We're looking for an opening, timing-wise. SUZUKI: Right, we base our product release schedule based around this kind of feedback, so keep it coming.

Draft Boxes started out as a product that includes booster packs from previously existing sets. However, later Draft Boxes began to include booster packs exclusive to the product. For example, Draft Box 04 came with booster packs of Dragon Brawl which was a Draft Box 04 exclusive expansion.

In this same video, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers went on to offer players and collectors a better look at the upcoming Saiyan Showdown SCRs that had been shown on a livestream earlier this week. Each of these three cards features four Saiyans in honor of the DBSCG celebrating its fourth anniversary. A fourth SCR was revealed as well, featuring the debut of Pan Xeno.