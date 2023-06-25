Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bandai Namco, Baten Kaitos

Baten Kaitos I & II Remaster Announced For Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco confirmed this past week that they will be releasing Baten Kaitos I & II Remaster for the Nintendo Switch this September.

Bandai Namco has two classic JRPG titles on the way in one collection as they revealed Baten Kaitos I & II Remaster will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Both of these games have a place in people's hearts, as the first game, Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, is approaching its 20th Anniversary this December, while Baten Kaitos Origins served as a prequel to the first game in 2006. Both games earned praise over the years for having distinct card-based RPG systems, giving players options for split-second decisions to help you earn victories in battle. While the stories are different, both games have you taking on the role of a Guardian Spirit that guides the main character on their way. Only now they've been cleaned up and given a fresh coat of paint if you will. You can check out the trailer for the remasters below as they will be released on September 14th, 2023.

"Two JRPG masterpieces return. Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins are back with improved graphics and new features to aid game progression, making them even easier to play! A long time ago, there was a great conflict between the evil god and the people. After a fierce battle, the people managed to seal off the evil god, but what was left behind was only a desolate land. The people thus chose to abandon the land and live in the sky. Such fairy tales were passed down as legends. At this time, people had wings called Wings of the Heart and lived a peaceful life. It was an era of long-lasting tranquility. …But the collapse had quietly begun. When a young man calls your name, the name of the spirit, the story begins to unfold. A story set on a floating continent in the sky, where thoughts and prayers intersect."

