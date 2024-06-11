Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Ubisoft | Tagged: Heroes of Might & Magic

Heroes of Might & Magic Tabletop RPG Announced

Modiphius will be working to release a brand new TTRPG based on Ubisoft's popular Heroes of Might & Magic franchise, arriving in 2025.

Article Summary Modiphius and Lans Macabre are developing a Heroes of Might & Magic TTRPG.

Game to utilize the 2d20 system; set in the World of Enroth with epic campaigns.

Crowdfunding campaign set for early 2025, with a late 2025 game release.

Pyrkon Festival seminar in June will offer more details on the TTRPG.

Modiphius Entertainment announced they have partnered with Polish developer Lans Macabre to develop a new TTRPG for Heroes of Might & Magic, based on Modiphius' 2d20 RPG system. According to the announcement, the game will be based on the popular Ubisoft franchise, taking characters and settings from the game and utilizing them as a base to create this new tabletop title. However, they're going to be taking a bit of a crowdfunding route with a new campaign happening in early 2025 and then eventually releasing the game sometime in late 2025, both online and in retail.

More info is set to be released soon as both teams will take part in the Tabletop RPG Seminar at the Pyrkon Festival in Poznan, Poland on June 14 from 3-4 pm in Hall 7, room RPG 1. We have more details from the announcement made this week for you to check out below as we now slowly wait for more details to emerge about it.

Heroes of Might & Magic TTRPG

The game is set in the World of Enroth, the setting of the first three Heroes of Might & Magic installments in the series, and players will be able to relive some of the most epic and memorable moments in the saga, starting with "The Restoration of Erathia", the crusade of Queen Catherine Ironfist to restore her Kingdom and uncover a conspiracy. This is the first high-fantasy edition of the 2d20 system. It will set players as legendary heroes who are key figures able to call on the resources of a nation and lead formidable armies of diverse combatants drawn from the myriad of species that inhabit the world into daring assaults and venerable last stands. Players will be able to control multiple characters and immerse themselves in a world shaped by their actions according to their whims. They will face challenges of mythical proportions, in a reflection of the popular fantasy franchise.

