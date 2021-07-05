Will Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Reprint Base Set Charizard?

The Base Set Charizard is one of the most iconic Pokémon cards of all time. At this point, this may be considered a hot take, but it's increasingly one of the most iconic pieces of art of all time, period. The Pokémon TCG has reprinted the card in multiple sets and, with the upcoming Pokémon TCG: Generations set featuring a subset of reprint cards that can be pulled, one of the first questions that collectors have is if this famous card will receive a reprint. The answer is yes… in at least two different forms. Let's check it out.

The official Pokémon TCG press release announcing Celebrations confirmed that the card would appear in the reprint subset. It read:

Each Celebrations booster pack will contain four uniquely designed cards—all with foil treatments and a 25th anniversary logo—that feature characters from all regions of the Pokémon universe, from Pikachu to Zamazenta plus familiar faces like Professor Oak. In addition, Celebrations will introduce a special subset of 25 cards that are close remakes of iconic cards from the history of the Pokémon TCG, including Base Set Charizard, Umbreon ☆, and Tapu Lele-GX.

Then, the product information for the Ultra-Premium Collection, the highest-price item of this wave of products, confirmed a metal card featuring the artwork of Base Set Charizard.

Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Ultra–Premium Collection Product Contents: Two commemorative metal cards featuring Base Set Pikachu and Base Set Charizard, one special gold version of Pikachu V, one special gold version of Poké Ball, a Charizard and Pikachu enamel pin, one anniversary–themed metal coin, 17 Celebrations four–card booster packs, eight additional Pokémon TCG booster packs, and player's guide. Release Date: Oct. 22, 2021 Price: $119.99 USD

Personally, while we did just get a reprint in XY: Evolutions just a few years back, I think this should be expected. I was grateful to see that Celebrations wouldn't be a full reprint with a few added cards the way that Evolutions was. Keeping the reprint content to a subset is a perfect way, in my opinion, to satisfy the collectors who want something new and those who want something classic.