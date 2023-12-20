Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: kyurem, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Timeless Travels

Will White & Black Kyurem Feature In Tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour?

After Niantic's flub with the accidental release of White Kyurem and Black Kyurem, all eyes are on Kyurem Raid Hour tonight in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary White & Black Kyurem unlikely at Kyurem Raid Hour following Niantic's error.

Kyurem appearing in Tier Five Raids Dec 20th, 6-7 PM with possible Shiny variant.

New Pokémon Cetoddle introduced, with holiday-themed creatures in Pokémon GO.

Winter Holiday 2023 Event features Shiny-capable Pokémon and boosted Egg hatches.

Today is Kyurem Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Wednesday, December 20th, this Dragon/Ice-type Legendary Pokémon will appear in Tier Five Raids all over the game. Most Gyms on your map will feature these Raids, so you will have a great chance to hunt for Shiny Kyurem. This follows one of Niantic's most notable slip-ups when they mistakenly released White Kyurem and Black Kyurem to Pokémon GO Trainers as a GO Battle League encounter. Neither White Kyurem nor Black Kyurem are expected to be available tonight during Kyurem Raid Hour, which is actually leading to some public animosity in the community, as players believed that Niantic had released these fused versions of Kyurem purposely without announcement. Alas… no.

During Kyurem Raid Hour, the features of the current Winter Holiday Event 2023 Part 1 will still be live in Pokémon GO. Here's what's happening during the event outside of this Kyurem feature:

New Pokémon: The new Paldean species Cetoddle will be available. Trainers can find Cetoddle in the wild and in Tier One Raids. Cetoddle can evolve into Cetitan with 50 Cetoddle Candy.

The new Paldean species Cetoddle will be available. Trainers can find Cetoddle in the wild and in Tier One Raids. Cetoddle can evolve into Cetitan with 50 Cetoddle Candy. New costumed Pokémon: Pikachu wearing holiday attire will be released and will be Shiny-capable. It will be able to evolve into Raichu. This is a new outfit, making it yet another holiday-themed Pikachu.

Pikachu wearing holiday attire will be released and will be Shiny-capable. It will be able to evolve into Raichu. This is a new outfit, making it yet another holiday-themed Pikachu. Wild Spawns: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Seel (can be Shiny), Holiday Hat Eevee (can be Shiny), Swinub (can be Shiny), Holiday Bells Stantler (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Cryogonal (can be Shiny), Bergmite (can be Shiny), and Cetoddle. Rare spawns include Sneasel (can be Shiny), Amaura (can be Shiny), and Piloswine.

Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Seel (can be Shiny), Holiday Hat Eevee (can be Shiny), Swinub (can be Shiny), Holiday Bells Stantler (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Cryogonal (can be Shiny), Bergmite (can be Shiny), and Cetoddle. Rare spawns include Sneasel (can be Shiny), Amaura (can be Shiny), and Piloswine. Raids: Tier One: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Crabrawler, Cetoddle Tier Three: Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be Shiny), Holiday Bells Stantler (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Dewgong. Shiny boost from Raids: Holiday Attire Pikachu hatching from Eggs will have a greater chance of being Shiny than Holiday Attire Pikachu encountered in the wild.

2KM Gift Eggs: Holiday Hat Eevee, Smoochum, Galarian Darumaka, and Amaura. Shiny boost from Eggs: All four can be Shiny, but Holiday Hat Eevee hatching from Eggs will have a greater chance of being Shiny than Holiday Hat Eevee encountered in the wild.

Holiday Hat Eevee, Smoochum, Galarian Darumaka, and Amaura.

