Windjammers 2 Reveals Two New Characters For The Roster

Dotemu revealed two more characters being added to Windjammers 2 as the roster gets a bit more depth and interest. Updates for the game have been a bit hit-and-miss when it comes to new additions, as we still don't even have a release date for the game yet. But this latest update does give us hope about the competition and the options available to us as we're getting two more competitors with their own set of skills and power that will make life a bit more hectic on the court. Those two characters include the return of Jordi Costa (a character from the original now re-added back to the game) and an all-new character named Sammy Ho. You can check out the latest trailer for both of these characters down below, along with a little more info from the devs, who address the fact that we don't know when the game is coming out yet as we stay hopeful!

Meet the all-new Sammy Ho, a gardener and rising star athlete from China. Don't let his gardening skills fool you, Sammy's powerful throws, fierce dragon special move, and mid-range agility will make him a dangerous rival. As for the great Spanish Jordi Costa, be reassured, his court-slides and incredible throws will be back into the arena. With these two, expect nothing less than spectacular matches. We are well aware that you all are waiting for the release date of the game. Indeed, your request is quite fair, and please note we are doing our best to deliver a game that will live up to your expectations. Rest assured, we will get back to you soon with some more fresh news. In the meantime, don't forget to stay hydrated!

