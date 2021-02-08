Winds & Leaves Will Be Coming To PSVR This Spring

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Indie game studio Trebuchet revealed that they will be bringing their game Winds & Leaves over to the PSVR sometime in Spring 2021. The game is pretty cool as you will serve as an all mighty gardener who is tasked with bringing life to an absolutely barren world. But this world was not always barren as you'll discover wondrous things and put together what may have happened before you arrived. You can check out more below as we now wait for them to give us a proper release date.

How will you tend to your garden? Courtesy of Trebuchet.
How will you tend to your garden? Courtesy of Trebuchet.

In Winds & Leaves, you are The Gardener, a lonely being whose sole purpose is to regrow vegetation in a barren world. This is no small deed, considering you'll only have your stilts, some planting tools and your limitless thirst for exploration. As you begin exploring the world, you'll stumble upon old landmarks that you'll have to awaken by summoning the energy of your ever growing forests. You'll soon realize these imposing structures are all part of a greater whole.

Stranded in a barren landscape, you are the only being capable of mastering the ancient art of growing vegetation. Journey across the Steppe to gather ancient dormant varieties. Learn to read the signs of the various climates, uncover diverse biomes, and grow your own forest in this truly unique VR flora builder. Up on your Stilts, a unique locomotion system made for PlayStation VR, cross deserts and empty riverbeds to stumble on otherworldly monuments that belong to a distant past. As you grow a lush flora throughout the world, discover ancient knowledge about this once-thriving land to guide you in your effort to make life blossom again. As you start planting a sprawling forest, enjoy a stunningly beautiful VR experience featuring procedural player-grown trees, an evolving, living soundtrack that reacts to the world around you, and dynamic time and weather simulation. Winds & Leaves is a true VR symphony.

https://youtu.be/Cq3MDCVFnZw

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  