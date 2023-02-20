Witchfire Receives New Gameplay Trailer Featuring Its Weapons Get a better look at some of the weapons you'll be using in Witchfire when the game is eventually released this year.

Indie developer and publisher The Astronauts has a new trailer for their upcoming game Witchfire, as they show off more of the game's weapons. The game is going to have an impressive arse3nal for you to choose from when you square off against some of the greater forces of evil in this dark fantasy shooter. The latest video, which you can watch below, comes with commentary from The Astronauts co-founder and creative director, Adrian Chmielarz, as he goes over some of the mechanics and power these weapons hold. Specifically, how guns possess forbidden magic only accessible Preyers, who are what this game refers to as those who are essentially witch hunters. Enjoy the trailer below as we're still waiting to find out when the game will drop on PC via the Epic Games Store.

"Witchfire is a first-person shooter set in a grimdark fantasy world in which a deadly war rages between powerful witches and the Church. In this alternate reality, witches are very real and very dangerous— but so is the witch hunter. Armed by Vatican sorcerers, players wield an ungodly array of guns and forbidden magic as they combat dark terrors on behalf of their shadowy benefactors. In the sneak peek at gunplay, Chmielarz zeroes in on a powerful firearm uniquely suited to sharpshooters, called Hunger."

"Hunger is a hand-cannon that feeds on critical hits, getting stronger with successful shots. For each critical hit, players are granted powerful bullets that deal additional damage on their next reload. When preyers reach the second level of attunement with Hunger, they are able to magnify the power of successive critical hits: the more critical hits a player scores before a reload, the deadlier the next bullet will be. Hunger's third and final level of attunement unleashes unholy gunfire capable of incapacitating and obliterating enemies with freezing magic."