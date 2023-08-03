Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Cresselia, Hidden Gems, pokemon

Cresselia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our Cresselia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers will help you defeat this Psychic-type Legendary during the Season of Hidden Gems.

We have moved into the final month of the Season of Hidden Gems in Pokémon GO which will culminate in Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global. Ahead of the event, we are getting some exciting Pokémon returning to raids. August begins with Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids and Cresselia in Tier Five raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Cresselia, which you can encounter in its Shiny form. Let's get into it.

Top Cresselia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cresselia counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Houndour: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cresselia with efficiency.

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cresselia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cresselia will have a CP of 1633 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!