Cresselia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems
Our Cresselia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Trainers will help you defeat this Psychic-type Legendary during the Season of Hidden Gems.
We have moved into the final month of the Season of Hidden Gems in Pokémon GO which will culminate in Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global. Ahead of the event, we are getting some exciting Pokémon returning to raids. August begins with Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids and Cresselia in Tier Five raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Cresselia, which you can encounter in its Shiny form. Let's get into it.
Top Cresselia Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cresselia counters as such:
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndour: Snarl, Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cresselia with efficiency.
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Volcarona: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz
- Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Cresselia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cresselia will have a CP of 1633 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
