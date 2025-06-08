Posted in: Games, Team17, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: LumenTale: Memories of Trey

LumenTale: Memories of Trey Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

LumenTale: Memories of Trey will be taking part in Steam Next Fest this week, offering up a free demo of the game to try out

Article Summary LumenTale: Memories of Trey launches a free demo for Steam Next Fest from June 9-16.

Experience a vibrant monster-collecting RPG, journeying to recover Trey's lost memories.

Discover the world of Talea, torn by civil war, with deep lore and unique monster allies called Animon.

Uncover emotional storytelling and strategic battles, harnessing the elemental powers of Animon partners.

Developer Beehive Studios and publisher Team17 have confirmed that LumenTale: Memories of Trey will have a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a colorful monster-capturing RPG in which you embark on a quest to recover your lost memories, while also making new ones with new friends. The demo will be available from June 9-16, totally free on Steam.

LumenTale: Memories of Trey

Embark on an unforgettable adventure with LumenTale: Memories of Trey, a captivating Monster Collector RPG set in a beautiful and enchanting world. Discover an emotional tale of self-discovery, adventure through captivating regions each as unique as their people. Join Trey as he navigates his way through a land full of mystical creatures to reveal the mystery behind his lost memories.

Long ago, in the golden era of Talea, the Emperor kept the lands peaceful, and the people prospered. After passing away without naming a successor between his twin sons, a civil war raged between the North, Logos and the South, Mythos – fighting for who would take control of the throne. The townsfolk lived in fear from the atrocities being carried out in the conflict. In a bid to stop the destruction, a part of the empire's military became Talea's dedicated protectors.

From the everlasting darkness of war, these people were the beacon of light that brought people hope. The Lumen were born, and as guardians in their provinces, they ensure the safety of the residents of Talea, both the people and the Animon. Since ancient times, people have long studied the Animon. Not much is known of their nature to this day. They're made of Anivis, an energy that flows through the whole world, and they possess the ability to affect emotions and interact with the very soul of every living being. Catch the Animon and become inseparable partners as you harness their elemental powers and battle alongside each other with your Holoken.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!