Directive 8020 Releases New Terrifying Short Clip

Check out a brand-new short clip from the upcoming sci-fi horror survival game Directive 8020, as it will be released in early 2026

Supermassive Games’ latest project launches Q1 2026, blending cinematic horror and suspense.

Face a deadly alien organism that mimics crew members, challenging your trust and instincts.

Survive Tau Ceti f’s threats using stealth, improvised weapons, and crucial decision-making.

Supermassive Games dropped a special clip of their upcoming game, Directive 8020, during IGN Fan Fest last week. Being marked as an exclusive to the stream when it ran, you can now check out the whole 45 second clip above, giving you a small taste of the terror to come in the third-person sci-fi survival horror game. Enjoy the clip as the game will be released sometime in Q1 2026.

Directive 8020

Earth is dying, and humanity is running out of time. Twelve light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realizes they are far from being alone. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth. In space, death takes many forms. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth.

Next-Gen Cinematic Survival Horror: Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity.

Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity. Real-Time Alien Threats: Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth.

Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth. Trust No One: Encounter an alien lifeform that perfectly imitates its prey. Years of training and trust are lost among the crew when their enemy hides in plain sight. Who is human and who is not? Your choices are now more important than ever!

