Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeon Defenders II, KingsIsle Entertainment, Wizard101

Wizard101 & Dungeon Defenders II Announce New Crossover Event

Wizard101 has a brand-new crossover event with Dungeon Defenders II happening now and running all the way into the new year

Article Summary Wizard101 and Dungeon Defenders II team up for a crossover event until January 5, 2025.

Dungeon Defenders II introduces three new piggle variants and special Mystic Dragon Fruit pet food.

Wizard101 offers The Propeller Cat Pet during the event, available in the Online Cart.

Wizard101 celebrates its 16th anniversary with a creative contest and community party.

KingsIsle Entertainment and Chromatic Games have come together for a special crossover event for Wizard101 and Dungeon Defenders II, available now. Starting today and running all the way until January 5, 2025, both of the teams will have events running in both games lasting over the course of the next three months, as you'll see a number of different crossover opportunities pop up for fun. We got the details below for both games from the devs, as some of the events are active now.

Wizard101 x Dungeon Defenders II

In celebration of the collaboration, each title will have its own crossover goodies: for Dungeon Defenders II, players can purchase three new piggle variants in the in-game shop: Baby Piggle, Piggle, and Ravenwood Piggle. Additionally, these Wizard101 variants are the first Dungeon Defenders II in-game pets that can have multiple different ability elements! Also available for the event duration, Wizard101's Mystic Dragon Fruit will appear as special pet food in pet food boxes. On Wizard101's side, players will be able to purchase The Propeller Cat Pet from the Online Cart for the duration of the crossover event.

Additionally, Wizards are invited to the party as the world of Wizard101 celebrates its 16th anniversary! To commemorate this momentous occasion, Headmaster Ambrose invited players to submit creations for the professor's first-ever birthday celebration contest. He accepted artwork, short videos (10-25 seconds), stories, memes, something in-game, or other creative ideas — based on either himself or Ravenwood Academy through X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Discord. Winners will be selected on September 26, on KingsIsle Entertainment's official Discord and official monthly Twitch Livestream, KI Live. Following this, all players are invited to gather in Commons on Greyrose Realm, Area 01 (or beyond 01 if the area is full) for a party gathering to celebrate the professor!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!