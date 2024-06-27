Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Wizard101

Wizard101 Releases New Cabal's Revenge Update

Wizard101 has a brand new update out today as players can dive into the chaos that is Cabal's Revenge with a ton of new content.

Article Summary Wizard101's Cabal's Revenge update brings a Polaris raid for level 170 players.

Face off against the Cabal with new Boss rematches in Standard or Challenge Mode.

Expand your spell arsenal with five new Lore Spells for different magic schools.

Enjoy quality of life enhancements like an emote radial menu and Guild Achievements.

Indie game developer KingsIsle Entertainment and publisher gamigo have released a brand new update for Wizard101, as players can experience the new Cabal's Revenge update. The name is for the brand-new Cabal's Revenge raid that you can take part in, bringing a brand new story to the mix as you play through the battle of mages. You also have the ability to try out the revamped boss rematch mechanic, as well as the ability to reconnect with former Wizards in new adventures as they have added a "Recent Wizards" feature. There's also a new emote wheel; extensive revamps to Beastmoon events, new guild achievements, spell changes, combat improvements, and some other adjustments. We have more info and the trailer here from the team.

Wizard101 – Cabal's Revenge

Some feuds never die—among all the villains confronted and monsters vanquished, one harbors such a deep-seated hatred for "The Wizard" that they will warp reality itself to achieve vengeance, and they've enlisted some members of the Cabal to assist them. Thoroughly displeased with recent events in the realm, these Cabal members have assembled at an abandoned fort in Polaris to express their displeasure via clashing spell-for-spell in a raid. Joined by familiar foes and evil twins, the Cabal makes their final stand. Revenge is a dish best-served cold, but it is also best served to level 170 players in coordinated Guilds ready to tackle Wizard101's toughest challenges!

Cabal's Revenge update also includes another exciting addition: Boss rematches! Now, not only are Arc 2 rematches newly available but many other improvements have been made to the system, including the option to select between Standard and Challenge Mode before players enter the boss rematch sigil. This hefty update also includes other improvements, such as five new Lore Spells for the schools of Fire, Ice, Death, Myth, and Balance, the addition of an emote radial menu, the new Recent Wizards feature, Guild Achievements, improvements to the Social Kiosk, and more.

