Wizordum's Console Edition Will Be Released in Late September

After being teased late last year, Wizordum will finally be coming to consoles this year, as we'll see the full version arrive next month

Article Summary Wizordum launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch in late September after a long-awaited console confirmation.

Experience a fast-paced, '90s-inspired fantasy FPS, drawing influence from classics like Hexen and Heretic.

Battle through Grimbrook as a powerful mage, facing ogres, goblins, and undead with magic and steel weapons.

Speedrun-friendly levels with puzzles, secrets, and leaderboards await in a kingdom overrun by chaos and decay.

Developer Emberheart Games and publisher Apogee Entertainment have finally confirmed the console edition of Wizordum will arrive next month. The team teased the release clear back in December last year, alluding to the idea that it was coming sooner than expected, but then we didn't hear anything for months. Now we know the game will arrive on all three major consoles on September 23, 20205. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Wizordum

The Ancient Seal of Terrabruma has shattered, unleashing the forces of Chaos. As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, find the source of corruption and blast away spawns of Chaos before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS, tearing a page from the spellbooks of '90s fantasy FPS classics like Hexen and Heretic. The Mages of Wizordum are on the brink of extinction, falling to ever-encroaching mayhem outside the sanctuary. Sharpen an arsenal of steel and magic and set out for the Town of Grimbrook, looking for the Source while blasting off everyone standing in the way. Along the way, search nooks and crannies for loot and relics to solve mystifying puzzles and deliver even more damage.

Incapacitate vile ogres and goblins with a skull-crushing mace, shoot rapid-fire ice shards with the Frostweaver, and master the Spellstriker to shatter the concentrated magic upon your foes. Fend off the restless undead and monstrous rats while winding through cobweb-covered hallways, restless cemeteries, sewers, labyrinths, and blood-spattered courtyards full of traps and treasure. Crumbling cobblestone, incinerated buildings, decay-filled dungeons, and misty harbors full of secrets await fearless spellcasters inside the collapsing city walls of Grimbrook. Claim a spot on the hallowed leaderboard where tougher difficulty levels yield higher scores and achieve perfect pace on every run with speedrun-friendly level design.

