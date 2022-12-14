Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Releases New Action Trailer

Koei Tecmo has launched digital pre-orders for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and with it comes the release of a new action trailer. The game is still set to be released on March 3rd, 2023, as players can currently pre-order the game on PC as well as for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The latest trailer, which you can check out down below, shows off a lot more of the gameplay than we've seen in the past as you fight a lot of demons and take people on in various forms of combat. It looks absolutely amazing and we can't wait to get our hands on it. Enjoy the trailer!

"184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within. Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their 'unknown' period, and also the story of a protagonist's rise from being a 'nobody.'"

Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword. Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the 'Five Phases.'"