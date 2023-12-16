Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Releases Third DLC: Upheaval in Jingxiang

Koei Tecmo has released the third and final DLC of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as Upheaval In Jingxiang is available right now.

Article Summary

Koei Tecmo has released the final DLC for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as players can five into the chaos that is Upheaval in Jingxiang. The team is closing out the game with a bang as they have added a number of cool items, including several new stages, a new Divine Beast, a new weapon category, and more for you tot find. The DLC has been released this past week, closing out all of their post-launch content promises for players. We have the details and the trailer for you below.

Upheaval In Jingxiang

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's haunting storyline continues with the release of DLC Vol. 3's Upheaval in Jingxiang as Yuan Shu, fueled by his hatred of humans, secretly plans to build a world of demons. New stages include an abandoned waterside village, a castle, and even an abandoned mine where kidnapped victims are now transformed into demons. A new tree-like monster Shuyao has also been added to the carnage. Encounter the demon, then watch as it sprays poisonous spores from its long tree branch-like limbs. To help in the fight is the new weapon category, the Whip, along with a new Divine Beast, Chenghuang – an animal reminiscent of a white fox with horse-like legs and two appendages resembling dragon horns jutting out from its spine.

Players will actually be able to ride Chenghuang into battle, attacking enemies while galloping around them. This is the first time in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty that a human character and a Divine Beast are united in action, allowing the player to experience an unprecedented feeling of fighting together with the Divine Beast. Other enhancements found in DLC Vol. 3 include a new difficulty level, a new stratagem system, and an expansion to the Thousand-Mile Journey end-game content that allows players to advance further than levels 101-1000. The expansion also adds to the benefits and rewards — like Legendary Armor — that can be obtained. Additionally, a free update was recently made available that includes a collaboration with Team NINJA's popular Soulslike game, Nioh 2. The free update features a battle mission against Nioh 2 boss and deadly demon "Mezuki"! Players who clear the stage will be able to obtain the "Scampuss Hat" as a special reward.

