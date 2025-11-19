Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Tiny Monks Tales, Woodo

Woodo Drops New Developer Diary With An Updated Demo

A new developer diary has been released for the game Woodo, as well as an updated demo available on Steam for you to play

Article Summary Woodo releases an updated demo and a new developer diary packed with fresh gameplay insights.

Musician Don Roberts is officially announced as the composer for Woodo's enchanting soundtrack.

Immerse yourself in Woodo's calming 3D puzzle world, inspired by childhood nostalgia and warmth.

Experience handcrafted storytelling, soothing narration, and a unique wooden art style in Woodo.

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Tiny Monks Tales have provided two updates for the game Woodo, including a new developer diary and a new demo. First off, the diary, which you can watch above, reveals that musician Don Roberts will be composing music for the title. Meanwhile, the developers have updated the demo for the game, giving players a new experience to try out the 3D puzzle game. Enjoy the video as the new demo is available on Steam.

Woodo

Follow the story of Foxy, who grew up in a big city but is sent to the countryside for the summer and experiences a vastly different world. This takes her on a journey of self discovery, tranquility and newfound balance. Immerse yourself in feelings of a calm and wonderful world when the time was plentiful, and much of it was spent outdoors, when the simplest things surprised, and when every day promised great adventure. Feelings that were more present in childhood are often missed or even forgotten with time passing.

The game mechanics are joyfully simple: The player assembles unique sceneries piece by piece, breathing life into a beautiful world made of wood. While doing so, the experience is complemented by Foxy's voice sharing a tale connected to the scene. One of our goals is to convey warmth, empathy and comfort through our game, transforming it from a puzzle game into a mood bettering experience. The game is simple on the surface but brings the instincts of love and safety that some need to get through another day. A game that heals and supports in a way similar to having hot tea in front of a warm fireplace together with your beloved grandmother.

Cute and original wooden art style that makes the 3D puzzle elements feel tangible.

Immersive sound design that gives the feeling of playing with toy dollhouses.

A unique gameplay mechanic based on the find-the-object genre.

A deeply moving emotional experience in which the player is immersed in nostalgia for a time when everything was simpler and kinder.

Handcrafted storyline and voiceover, where the friendly voice of the narrator gives the player the sense of support of a close friend by their side.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!