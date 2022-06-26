Words With Friends 2 Adds New Clubs Social Feature

Zynga has added a brand new feature in Words With Friends 2 as the team has added a new social dynamic that they are calling Clubs. The goal behind the new addition is to expand the game's social experience by offering shared spaces for up to 30 people at a time that players can enjoy as a group. So instead of finding random opponents who you may not know all that well, the Clubs feature can be used to group up people who know each other or are pretty chill so that you can find opponents you know much easier, along with other features that help spice up being a part of a Club. We have more info below as this feature is available as soon as you update the game.

"Words With Friends is a cultural sensation that has connected tens of millions of players to create friendships for more than a decade, and Clubs bring a new level of social connection through group activities," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. "This feature further personalizes the gameplay experience to create a fun community where players can engage and connect in real time." While Words With Friends 2 has always been intensely social, the game has traditionally focused on competitive experiences between two players as they trade quick and clever wordplay. With Clubs, active players can form a community with up to 30 fellow players who share similar interests, play styles or skill levels. After forming or joining a Club, players can now enjoy a private group experience where they can chat, instantly start Classic games with other members and team up to compete against other Clubs. Weekly Competitions : Players can compete against other clubs in weekly events

: Players can compete against other clubs in weekly events Trophies : Club members can earn trophies that will count towards their Club score and will be used to rank them against other Clubs in a weekly leaderboard

: Club members can earn trophies that will count towards their Club score and will be used to rank them against other Clubs in a weekly leaderboard Leagues and Tiers : Weekly rankings determine if Clubs advance into higher leagues and tiers that offer players exclusive rewards

: Weekly rankings determine if Clubs advance into higher leagues and tiers that offer players exclusive rewards Clubs Currency: Players can earn Club Coins to unlock exclusive items available in the Club Store