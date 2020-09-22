World Of Darkness Talks More About Indie Games During PAX Online

World Of Darkness held their own little panel during EGX/PAX Online this past weekend, discussing three of the company's RPG titles. The brand has got a lot of content coming out over the next year as there are six different video games in the works from different studios, all of which have their own take on three specific properties. Those properties being Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, and Wraith: The Oblivion. If you're a fan of any kind for the WoD series of games, this is basically one of the most exciting times you'll see in a while. As part of the convention last week, they held a special panel discussing three of the upcoming games, one for each title. You can check out the video below and a brief intro to it and for each game as they get in-depth of how they're helping shape the WoD franchise.

The three games currently in the making are Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest, and Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife. They originate from the World of Darkness universe of tabletop role-playing games. During the panel, the designers talked about their different takes on the source material, their personal connection with the World of Darkness, and even about their views on gaming in general. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest , the first-ever video game adaptation of the system, is an enhanced visual novel inspired by the role-playing tabletop experience. The player becomes Maia, a young woman who uncovers the secrets of her ancestry in the Bialowieza Forest, a real ancient wilderness in Poland. The developers place focus on the mechanics of Rage. Controlling this resource lets the player change the perspective on the world and see aspects invisible in other playthroughs.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York is a visual novel and a stand-alone expansion to the previous Vampire title, Coteries of New York. While Coteries was a general introduction to the world depicted in the 5th Edition of the hit tabletop role-playing game, Shadows presents a more personal and unique tale.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, also the first-ever digital adaptation of the original, is a first-person VR horror exploration game where the player, as one of the restless dead, has supernatural powers at their disposal. Afterlife plays against a backdrop of modern Hollywood decadence and occult research. The gameplay requires stealth and the use of objects to hunt for clues in the world around you.