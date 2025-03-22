Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2D BOY, Tomorrow Corporation, World Of Goo 2

World Of Goo 2 Will Finally Arrive On Steam This Spring

After having already been released on multiple platforms, World Of Goo 2 will finally be released on Steam sometime this Spring

Indie game co-developers and publishers 2D BOY and Tomorrow Corporation have confirmed World Of Goo 2 will be released on Steam this Spring. The game has already been out since August on the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch, which we assumed was either by choice or an exclusive. While they haven't given the Steam version a formal date yet, this will be the version that's out now with all the updates made to it so far. Enjoy the latest trailer while we wait for confirmation of the launch date.

World Of Goo 2

A powerful company has re-branded as an environmentally friendly, sustainable, green, clean, Goo processing non-profit. Help them collect as much Goo as possible. But what do they really want? Explore a new story spanning hundreds of thousands of years and watch the world change. Be careful! The world is beautiful, but it is dangerous. Guide as many Goo Balls into the exit pipe of each area as you can. …but what's on the other end of the pipe?

Build bridges, grow towers, terraform terrain, and fuel flying machines in the stunning follow-up to the multi-award-winning World of Goo. Discover realistic flowing, splashing, viscous liquid. Route the flow of liquid like a river, convert it into Goo Balls, extinguish fires, and solve puzzles. Discover new species of Goo: Jelly Goo, Liquid Launchers, Growing Goo, Shrinking Goo, Explosive Goo, and more. All with mysterious new properties. World of Goo 2 has dozens of new musical tracks in a beautiful and haunting new soundtrack.

A thrilling new story to explore over the course of 5 new chapters, bursting with over 60 new levels, each featuring additional challenges. A powerful company has re-branded as an environmentally friendly, sustainable, green, clean Goo processing non-profit. Help them collect as much Goo as possible. But what do they really want? Explore a new story spanning hundreds of thousands of years and watch the world change. Be careful! The world is beautiful, but it is dangerous. Guide as many Goo Balls into the exit pipe of each area as you can. …but what's on the other end of the pipe?

