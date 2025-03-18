Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: peaky blinders

World Of Tanks Announces Peaky Blinders Crossover Event

A new crossover event is coming to World of Tanks this week, as characters from the show Peaky Blinders will be a part of the game

Article Summary Peaky Blinders joins World of Tanks in a unique crossover event launching March 20.

Tommy Shelby and his family bring their grit and charisma to the battlefield.

Unlock the Tier IX Premium tank, Char Murat, and customize with themed decals.

Experience the show’s vibe with immersive voices and a special Birmingham soundtrack.

Wargaming has revealed a new major crossover event for World of Tanks, as the characters from Peaky Blinders will be a part of the game. The content will Launch on March 20 and run all the way until March 31, bringing several characters from the U.K. television series to the game in a unique tank-like way. This includes a new Battle Pass Special that delivers a variety of Peaky Blinders-themed rewards and will feature the show's protagonist, Tommy Shelby, helming a tank of his own. We have details below as the content will launch this Thursday.

World of Tanks x Peaky Blinders

As part of the Special, players will be able to commend and recruit five of the most formidable figures from the hit drama series. Tommy Shelby leads the charge – sharp as a razor, cold as steel. His hot-headed enforcer of a brother, Arthur, stands by his side, while the young but fiery John Shelby brings his own ruthless streak to the fray. For those looking to complete the family empire, a special bundle introduces Ada Shelby, the wily, sharp-witted sister, and ambitious cousin, Michael Gray – each ready to scheme their way through the ranks. Every Shelby comes fully voiced, bringing the unmistakable swagger and streetwise grit straight from the show to the battlefield.

The event's ultimate reward is the Tier IX Premium French Medium tank – Char Murat, coated in "Tommy" 3D style. The tank is visually styled after the combat vehicles of World War I, the conflict that shaped and forever challenged the minds and personalities of the three Shelby brothers. To truly own the battlefield, players can customize their vehicles with new Peaky Blinders-themed decals and inscriptions. And a specially composed soundtrack inspired by the show will transport them to the streets of Birmingham before they head into battle.

