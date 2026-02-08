Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: Wargaming, World of Tanks: Heat

World of Tanks: Heat Launches New Foundations Video Series

As part of the build-up to the game's eventual release, World of Tanks: Heat has launched a brand-new Foundations video series

Article Summary World of Tanks: Heat debuts Foundations video series highlighting key gameplay systems and mechanics

Set in an alternate post-WW2 timeline with advanced tech and elite Agents fighting in rapid PvP battles

Engage in 5v5 and 10v10 team combat, using customizable tanks, unique abilities, and smart tactics

Completely free-to-play with deep customization, evolving Agents, and diverse, strategy-driven battlefields

Developer and publisher Wargaming have launched a new video series as part of the preliminary promotions for their latest game, World of Tanks: Heat. The new Foundations series is basically a dev diary, but with a lot more going for it as they highlight key systems and action. All while showcasing this tank warfare title in an alternate timeline. Enjoy the latest video here as we wait to learn when the game will be released.

World of Tanks: Heat

In an alternate post-WW2 timeline shaped by rapid scientific progress and global cooperation, humanity's technological marvels – once symbols of hope – have become strategic flashpoints in an escalating worldwide conflict. Elite Agents answer the call. Equipped with high-tech tanks and unique combat abilities, they fight a new kind of war – one defined not by borders, but by precision, firepower, and tactical dominance. Welcome to World of Tanks: Heat, a free-to-play PvP vehicle shooter packed with explosive combat and non-stop action.

Battle through intense 5v5 and 10v10 matches featuring fast-paced, ability-enhanced vehicle combat. Team up with friends, combine abilities, and dominate in adrenaline-fueled battles that reward timing, synergy, and precision. Choose from a growing roster of Agents, each unlocking new experimental tanks and fresh tactical layers in turn. Your tank is more than steel and firepower – it's an instrument shaped by your decisions. Every upgrade matters. Each vehicle has a strict power cap, so you'll need to choose your loadout wisely: boost firepower or reinforce armor? The path to victory lies in trade-offs that reflect your playstyle.

Team up with friends and combine your strengths to dominate the frontlines. Whether you're coordinating ultimates or reacting in the heat of the moment, smart teamwork always wins the day. Go solo and be a hero. Squad up and become legends. World of Tanks: Heat delivers adrenaline-fueled action with zero cost of entry. Entirely free-to-play, it offers deep customization, accessible progression, and high replayability. Climb the leaderboards, expand your roster, evolve your tanks and dominate the battlefield.

Free-to-Play – Jump into high-octane armored warfare and experience the full game at zero cost.

– Jump into high-octane armored warfare and experience the full game at zero cost. Dynamic PvP Battles – Experience fast-paced, team-based combat in large-scale 10v10 modes like Conquest, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, plus the 5v5 Plant & Defuse mode. Every match is a tactical showdown where coordination and timing are key.

– Experience fast-paced, team-based combat in large-scale 10v10 modes like Conquest, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, plus the 5v5 Plant & Defuse mode. Every match is a tactical showdown where coordination and timing are key. Deep Customization – Build and modify your perfect war machine. Equip unique weapons, enhance armor, and deploy powerful battlefield abilities tailored to your playstyle.

– Build and modify your perfect war machine. Equip unique weapons, enhance armor, and deploy powerful battlefield abilities tailored to your playstyle. Diverse Battlefields – Fight across distinct environments with varied terrain, structures, and biomes that constantly reshape tactical decisions.

– Fight across distinct environments with varied terrain, structures, and biomes that constantly reshape tactical decisions. Evolving Roster of Agents and Tanks – Unlock and master a growing lineup of Agents and their unique vehicles. Experiment, adapt, and find the perfect loadout for every combat role.

