World Of Tanks Launches New Dune: Part Two Event

Wargaming revealed a new World Of Tanks event that has launched this week, as we're getting content tied to Dune: Part Two.

Article Summary Wargaming introduces Dune: Part Two event across World Of Tanks titles.

New Battle Pass 'Destiny Arrives' featuring Dune characters starts February 15.

World Of Tanks Blitz and Modern Armor offer unique Dune-themed rewards.

Special tanks and 3D styles with Dune visual effects now available.

Wargaming has a ton of new content out this week for multiple World Of Tanks titles, as they have added events tied to Dune: Part Two. This is basically as blatant of a movie tie-in you're going to see, as they have added a touch of Dune to all three games for you to take part in, as well as a special Battle Pass that will kick off on February 15. We have the details of everything you can expect below, along with a new trailer promoting it above.

World of Tanks

The Dune: Part Two – Destiny Arrives Battle Pass will run from February 15th to February 25th. This chapter develops a captivating narrative through the mystical desert world, showcasing iconic characters like the warrior-poet Gurney Halleck, the "Beast" Rabban and Lady Jessica. Players can recruit heroes and villains from the film as crew members and receive precious items such as distinctive 2D styles, decals, and inscriptions – some featuring soon-to-be iconic lines from the upcoming film, Dune: Part Two. Moreover, a true dune rider awaits the players – a Tier VIII Mittlerer KPZ.PR.68 Premium tank coated in a permanent 3D style with special visual effects. More information about a special Dune: Part Two – Destiny Arrives Battle Pass can be found here: https://worldoftanks. com/en/battle-pass-special- dune-part-two/

World of Tanks Blitz

World of Tanks Blitz is hosting a planetary-scale event, based on the Dune: Part Two film universe. From February 23rd to March 7th, players can obtain items such as Crysknife and Maker hooks, collect Gurney Halleck's profile background and avatar, and embark on the "Beast" Rabban and the Fremen quests. The main reward for the players is the formidable Groundtank, inspired by the Sardaukar forces. Additionally, a spectacular Harvester skin for a Maus tank will be available in special bundles.

World of Tanks Modern Armor

World of Tanks Modern Armor enters the fray with its own unique offerings. Players will join a time-limited community event divided into three stages, each featuring a set of unique tasks and engaging content with exclusive Dune: Part Two-themed rewards. Upon completion of these stages, iconic characters like Gurney Halleck, the powerful Sardaukar Warrior, and the menacing "Beast" Rabban can be obtained as Commanders. Moreover, a special 3D commander, "Beast" Rabban, will be available exclusively for console players. The event is scheduled to commence on March 5th.

