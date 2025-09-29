Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, Wolfenstein, World of Tanks | Tagged: MachineGames, Wolfenstein, World Of Tanks

World Of Tanks Launches New Wolfenstein Collaboration

World of Tanks has a new collaboration available now, as players will see characters and settings tied to the iconic Wolfenstein series

Article Summary World of Tanks teams up with Wolfenstein for a new collaboration event running until October 13.

Battle Pass holders can unlock the Zwilling, a German heavy tank with a double-barreled gun and unique style.

Iconic Wolfenstein characters, fully voiced, join as commanders, including Blazkowicz and Deathshead.

Complete special missions and progress tracks to earn Wolfenstein-themed rewards and exclusive content.

Wargaming has partnered with MachineGames for a special collaboration event in World of Tanks, as the world of Wolfenstein has arrived in the game. Technically, this is more of an exclusive, as you'll need to buy the Battle Pass to access the content. The event, which runs from now until October 13, features William J. Blazkowicz and his Resistance allies in special battles with Wolfenstein-themed rewards. We have more details and the trailer here as the content is now live.

World of Tanks x Wolfenstein

The Zwilling, seized from Regime forces and repurposed by Blazkowicz and his allies, is the first German Tier VIII heavy tank to feature a double-barreled gun. Combining quick aim, durable armor, and swift maneuverability, the Zwilling wields twin cannons capable of unleashing brutal salvos or targeted single shots. Adorned with the "Götterfaust" 3D style, the tank embodies brutalist and industrial design, combining angular shapes, streamlined stamped armor plates, and Wolfenstein visual motifs – from drone hulls to trophies like the Panzerhund head and the Zitadelle. All these details transform it into a vengeful symbol of the Resistance.

Five authentic Wolfenstein characters, each fully voiced by their original actors, will join the battlefield. Through Chapter Progression, players can recruit the legendary William J. Blazkowicz alongside his nemesis, scientist Wilhelm "Deathshead" Strasse, both available with zero perks. Additional in-game bundles grant access to Resistance heroines Anya Oliwa and Caroline Becker, as well as the menacing Frau Engel – each with three perks and unique voiceovers.

Upon completing all 40 stages of the Base Rewards Track, Commanders will earn an arsenal of Wolfenstein-themed items, including exclusive decals, inscriptions, a 2D style, and William J. Blazkowicz himself as a tank commander. Wilhelm "Deathshead" Strasse is also available through the Base Progression, ready to join tankers' ranks. Players looking for the full Wolfenstein experience can grab themed bundles and take on special combat missions, unlocking even more rewards that reflect the series' dark yet unyielding spirit. Join the Resistance, command the Zwilling, and claim victory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!