World Of Tanks Reveals Plans For Holiday Ops 2024

Wargaming jhas tapped Vinnie Jones to be the ambassador for the Holiday Ops 2024 content in World Of Tanks this year.

Wargaming revealed their Holiday Ops content for World of Tanks this year, as Vinnie Jones has become the host for the 2024 festivities. Starting on December 1, the game will add a number of items in a brand-new update as you get to dash through the snow of a frosty battlefield with custom tanks, new decor for your tank, some new skins, and a few other additions for the month. We got the rundown and a quote from Jones below.

Holiday Ops 2024

This year, the renowned British footballer and movie star Vinnie Jones is ready to lend his charismatic tough-guy persona to the World of Tanks Franchise Holiday Ops 2024 event. Vinnie Jones has been working covertly as Santa's enforcer, dealing with those who found themselves on the "naughty list." However, this year, Vinnie isn't here to give the gift of punishment but to submit his resignation letter to Santa. He is leaving his post to seek a new opportunity: becoming a commander in World of Tanks…. but not before he and his crew knock out one last "naughty list."

Team up with Vinnie Jones in the tanker garage, where he will be assigning challenges and quests to the most focused and festive of tankers. Successfully completing these missions will reward players with themed customization items such as celebrity-inspired tank skins, emblems, inscriptions, decals, medals, unique decorations, avatars, and more. Players of World of Tanks and World of Tanks Modern Armor can also recruit Vinnie into their tank crews, with his gruff iconic voice supporting tankers in battles.

"You heard that correct, I'm hanging up my candy canes for good to join the awesome World of Tanks players for Holiday Ops 2024," said Vinnie Jones, holiday enforcer turned World of Tanks Holiday Ambassador. "My days of 'correcting' people on the naughty list are over. I am a World of Tanks commander now, and it is going to be 'Jingle-Bells' all the way!"

