World Of Warcraft Classic Fall Conquest Crowns Regional Champions

This afternoon, Blizzard crowned a new pair of regional champions for the World Of Warcraft Classic Fall Conquest. Teams from both North America and Europe headed into the Arathi Basin for a three-week tournament of 15-v-15 to take each other out and eventually find ourselves a couple of new champs for each region. The finals took place over the weekend with the last matches being played today, and at the end of it all it was APES who took it home for Europe while Hell Yeah Brother scored the title for North America. Each team will be taking home $4,500 out of the $6,000 regional prize pools, and the title of WoW Classic Fall Conquest Regional Champions to boot. You can read more about each team's victory from Blizzard themselves below.

World Of Warcraft Classic Fall Conquest: EU Champions – APES The Alliance took full stage when APES faced off against first seed Venoxis Finest on Saturday night in a frenzied Grand Final. Following their successful EU championship in the WoW Classic Summer Bowl, APES secured their second WoW Classic Grand Finals win defeating Venoxis Finest 2-0. NA Champions – Hell Yeah Brother In North America, two Horde teams battled in the Grand Finals. In preparing to cast the final match, Johnathan "Reinforce" Larsson had one primary focus: "I really just have a thing for elemental Shamans. I am Alliance, and I am a Warrior, so I have to deal with Shaman's in every Battleground. They're my nemesis at this point, so when I watch the Fall Conquest tournament I just keep an eye for Shamans." This proved prophetic in a nail-biter final, which saw third place seed Hell Yeah Brother best first place ReadyRaider 2-0 to secure the NA title.