World Of Warcraft Classic Is Getting The Season Of Mastery

Blizzard Entertainment announced their plans for the launch of the Season of Mastery in World Of Warcraft Classic happening next month. Similar to the original Classic launch, you'll be able to log onto the servers ahead of when they're going live and created a new character starting on November 11th. This will give you the chance to reserve a character name and have them ready to go once the servers are live. We have more info on how this will play out below, but you can read more details about it on their blog.

To create a character and play World Of Warcraft Classic Season of Mastery, you will need to download and install the client first.

Open the Battle.net desktop app and select World of Warcraft in the game selection menu. Select World of Warcraft Classic. If you have more than one World of Warcraft account, you'll see a second dropdown for Account. In that column, select the active account you want to play on. Click the Install button. You'll see an installation progress bar that will show you when the installation is available to play. Once the installation is complete, click the Play button.

You'll need to select the Season of Mastery realm you want to play on which will be identified in the Realm list. Then select Create New Character. You'll be able to choose your faction, class, and race, as well as fully customize your new character and name them. If you change your mind about a character and have already reserved one, you will need to delete the one you made. Please note, the name associated with the character you deleted will be immediately available again to be claimed.

Before you put your plans too firmly in place, we encourage you to gather your allies together to select your new home realm. If you're looking to reconnect with your old friends and guildmates, be sure to check out our Classic Connections forum.

Once you've created your new character, all that will be left is to synchronize your chronometer with your friends and allies and prepare for your world (of Warcraft) domination! We'll see you in Azeroth at 3:00 p.m. PST on November 16!