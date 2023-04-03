World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Reveals 10.1 Update Details
Blizzard Entertainment has revealed their plans for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight in May, as Embers of Neltharion comes to the game.
Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details this morning for the next update to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as it brings in Embers of Neltharion. The new content tent, technically being called the 10.1 Update, will launch on May 2nd, and bring with it a new area to explore in the Zaralek Cavern with new guilds, a Renown Track, and updates to Dragonriding. It will also serve as the precursor to the launch of Season 2 for Dragonflight, which we have details about below, and you can find more on their website.
World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Embers Of Neltharion
Launching May 2, 2023, with the completion of regional maintenance. Players can also look forward to updates to class tuning and balancing, HUD/UI updates, as well as a loads of new gear, mounts, and pets to earn. Major features include:
- NEW ZONE: Zaralek Cavern
- New quests, denizens to befriend, exploration, public objectives, and more await in this mysterious underground cavern.
- CROSS-FACTION GUILDS
- Guilds will have the ability to invite players of the opposite faction, which will include access to guild chat, bank access, and calendars.
- NEW RENOWN TRACK: Loamm Niffen
- The Niffen offer new reputation rewards and activities to unlock as players progress through this renown track.
- DRAGONRIDING UPDATES
- Enthusiasts will have access to new racing courses, glyphs, abilities, and a new drake—the Winding Slitherdrake.
Dragonflight Season 2
Launching May 9, 2023, with the completion of regional maintenance. The fallen Earth-warder Neltharion, infamously known as Deathwing, kept a secret laboratory deep underground below the Dragon Isles. Both the newly freed Incarnates and a rebel band of Dracthyr led by Scalecommander Sarkareth pose a threat as they fight to gain access to the lab and control over Neltharion's long-hidden secrets.
- NEW RAID: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible
- Players will face nine bosses as they work to thwart the Incarnates as well as Scalecommander Sarkareth, whose forces seek to claim the legacy of the Dracthyr.
- Just like Season 1, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties will release simultaneously.
- NEW MYTHIC+ ROTATION:
- The remaining Dragonflight dungeons will enter the fray:
- Brackenhide Hollow
- Halls of Infusion
- Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr
- Neltharus
- Four dungeons returning from past expansions will provide new challenges to keep the M+ rotation fresh:
- Freehold, Battle for Azeroth
- The Underrot, Battle for Azeroth
- Neltharion's Lair, Legion
- Vortex Pinnacle, Cataclysm
- Major changes to the Mythic+ system include the removal of a seasonal affix as well as a revamp of the base affixes.