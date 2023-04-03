World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Reveals 10.1 Update Details Blizzard Entertainment has revealed their plans for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight in May, as Embers of Neltharion comes to the game.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details this morning for the next update to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as it brings in Embers of Neltharion. The new content tent, technically being called the 10.1 Update, will launch on May 2nd, and bring with it a new area to explore in the Zaralek Cavern with new guilds, a Renown Track, and updates to Dragonriding. It will also serve as the precursor to the launch of Season 2 for Dragonflight, which we have details about below, and you can find more on their website.

Launching May 2, 2023, with the completion of regional maintenance. Players can also look forward to updates to class tuning and balancing, HUD/UI updates, as well as a loads of new gear, mounts, and pets to earn. Major features include:

NEW ZONE : Zaralek Cavern New quests, denizens to befriend, exploration, public objectives, and more await in this mysterious underground cavern.

: Zaralek Cavern CROSS-FACTION GUILDS Guilds will have the ability to invite players of the opposite faction, which will include access to guild chat, bank access, and calendars.

NEW RENOWN TRACK : Loamm Niffen The Niffen offer new reputation rewards and activities to unlock as players progress through this renown track.

: Loamm Niffen DRAGONRIDING UPDATES Enthusiasts will have access to new racing courses, glyphs, abilities, and a new drake—the Winding Slitherdrake.



Dragonflight Season 2

Launching May 9, 2023, with the completion of regional maintenance. The fallen Earth-warder Neltharion, infamously known as Deathwing, kept a secret laboratory deep underground below the Dragon Isles. Both the newly freed Incarnates and a rebel band of Dracthyr led by Scalecommander Sarkareth pose a threat as they fight to gain access to the lab and control over Neltharion's long-hidden secrets.

NEW RAID : Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Players will face nine bosses as they work to thwart the Incarnates as well as Scalecommander Sarkareth, whose forces seek to claim the legacy of the Dracthyr. Just like Season 1, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties will release simultaneously.

: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible NEW MYTHIC+ ROTATION : The remaining Dragonflight dungeons will enter the fray: Brackenhide Hollow Halls of Infusion Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr Neltharus Four dungeons returning from past expansions will provide new challenges to keep the M+ rotation fresh: Freehold, Battle for Azeroth The Underrot, Battle for Azeroth Neltharion's Lair, Legion Vortex Pinnacle, Cataclysm Major changes to the Mythic+ system include the removal of a seasonal affix as well as a revamp of the base affixes.

